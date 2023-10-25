Murray (knee) practiced fully Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murray is in the second full week of his 21-day window in which he can be activated from the reserve/PUP list. Last week, he operated with a cap on his reps Wednesday through Friday, but those limitations appear to be in the rear-view mirror as the Cardinals begin Week 8 prep. Head coach Jonathan Gannon has been coy about when Murray may make his season debut, but if he continues to put together uninhibited practices this week, there's a chance he'll be available this Sunday against the Ravens. Arizona has until Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to activate Murray for the Week 8 contest.