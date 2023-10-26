Murray (knee) isn't listed on Thursday's injury report but remains on the reserve/PUP list, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murray has been practicing for a little more than one week, but after logging a full session Wednesday, he now isn't being limited by the torn ACL that he suffered in his right knee Dec. 12 of last season. That's not to say the Cardinals will activate him from the PUP list ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, especially because his current on-field work is happening with wide receivers and tight ends on the team's practice squad, per GoPHNX.com. Still, Arizona has until Saturday afternoon to make a decision on Murray's availability for Week 8. If Murray doesn't return Sunday, Joshua Dobbs will remain the team's starting quarterback.