Murray completed 17 of 25 pass attempts for 220 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing seven times for 32 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Panthers.

It was a tale of two halves for Murray, who had his team up comfortably going into the break, but was barely clinging onto victory when time expired. An untimely interception to end a 70-yard drive in the fourth quarter played a huge role in letting Carolina back into this contest. It was Murray's first interception of the season to go along with his three passing touchdowns and 70 rushing yards through two starts in 2025. The dual-threat QB is shaping up to be a high-floor, low-ceiling fantasy option in a road matchup against a tough 49ers defense next Sunday.