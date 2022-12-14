Arizona placed Murray (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The transaction was merely a procedural move after Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Tuesday that Murray suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Monday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots. Murray is likely to undergo surgery at some point in the upcoming days, and given the recovery timeline typically associated with the procedure, he may not receive full medical clearance ahead of Week 1 of the 2023 season. More updates on where Murray stands in his recovery should come once he's at least a few months removed from the procedure, but the Cardinals are likely to turn to Colt McCoy to start the final four games of the 2022 campaign.
