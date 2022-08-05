Coach Kliff Kingsbury noted Friday that he hopes Murray (illness) will be able to participate in Saturday's Red/White practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murray tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and has been isolating since then, missing all on-field work in the meantime. The diagnosis comes on the heels of his five-year, $230.5 million extension, which initially included a homework clause that eventually was removed after much scrutiny. Once he returns to action -- be it Saturday or next week -- he seemingly will be available for the Cardinals' first preseason game next Friday, Aug. 12 in Cincinnati, but with three exhibitions on tap he may only make one appearance before Week 1, like he did last year.