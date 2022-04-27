The Cardinals picked up the fifth-year option on Murray's contract Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This comes as no surprise, as Murray more or less has met expectations since Arizona made him the first overall pick in the 2019 Draft. He's improved both his completion percentage and yards per attempt in each of his three seasons, topping out at 69 percent and 7.9 YPA in 2021. Murray also has combined for 70 passing touchdowns, 1,786 rushing yards and 20 more scores on the ground in 46 games. There was some added drama this offseason, with the quarterback expressing dissatisfaction with his contract and the team itself. Following Wednesday's news, though, Murray will be due roughly $30 million for the 2023 campaign, per Rapoport. Next season, Murray will have all of DeAndre Hopkins, James Conner, Zach Ertz, A.J. Green, Rondale Moore and potentially other offseason additions at his disposal.