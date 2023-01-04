Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray underwent knee surgery Tuesday on the injury that ended his 2022 season on Dec. 12, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The procedure included an ACL reconstruction and a meniscus repair on Murray's right knee and not his left one, per Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com. Murray thus will be focusing on rehab in the offseason and is a prime candidate to begin training camp on the active/PUP list, which would give the Cardinals time to determine if he'll be ready for Week 1 of next season. With just one game remaining in the current campaign, the team has shut down veteran quarterback Colt McCoy (concussion), allowing David Blough to lead the offense and Trace McSorley to be the backup.