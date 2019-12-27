Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Headed for game-time call
Murray will be a game-day decision for Sunday's contest against the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said he isn't sure if Murray will be ready to play, also mentioning that Brett Hundley has taken most of the practice reps and quarterback Drew Anderson has been promoted from the practice squad. While none of that sounds promising, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site thought Murray was moving around without much trouble during Friday's practice. Ultimately, the Cardinals aren't in the mix for a playoff spot, so it wouldn't make sense to play Murray unless the medical staff believes his hamstring is truly healed. A 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff complicates matters for fantasy mangers, but we could get hints on the Cardinals' decision earlier in the weekend.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Officially limited Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Practicing Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Limited on first practice report•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Not much activity Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: To practice Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: MRI yields promising results•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today team reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...