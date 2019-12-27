Murray will be a game-day decision for Sunday's contest against the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said he isn't sure if Murray will be ready to play, also mentioning that Brett Hundley has taken most of the practice reps and quarterback Drew Anderson has been promoted from the practice squad. While none of that sounds promising, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site thought Murray was moving around without much trouble during Friday's practice. Ultimately, the Cardinals aren't in the mix for a playoff spot, so it wouldn't make sense to play Murray unless the medical staff believes his hamstring is truly healed. A 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff complicates matters for fantasy mangers, but we could get hints on the Cardinals' decision earlier in the weekend.