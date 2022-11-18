Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that he expects Murray (hamstring) to be a game-time decision Monday against the 49ers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Murray was considered a game-time decision last week after a pair of limited practices and didn't end up playing in a win over the Rams. He'll presumably have a better chance this time around, though he remains limited in practice and was seen Friday working with the training staff to test the injured hamstring. The Cardinals will release their final injury report Saturday.