Murray believes his running ability "should be a luxury" for the Arizona offense, rather than a crucial component the way it was last season, ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss reports.

Fantasy managers were thrilled with his 133/819/11 rushing line, a big step forward after Murray put up 93/544/4 as a rookie. He hopes the team won't need him to run quite as much moving forward, in part because it's harder to do so when he's banged up. Murray does have a little more help in the pass-catching department this year, with the Cardinals bringing in 33-year-old A.J. Green and rookie second-round pick Rondale Moore, while James Conner replaces Kenyan Drake (LVR) in the backfield. The hope is to create a more balanced offense, after last year's attack largely relied on Murray's legs and DeAndre Hopkins' hands. That's not the worst formula, but a more versatile offense could improve Murray's passing efficiency, perhaps making up for any lost rushing volume.