Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Huge game on ground
Murray completed 20 of 32 passes for 253 yards without a touchdown or interception and added 10 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Bengals.
The rookie quarterback had his best rushing day yet, scoring on the ground for the second straight game even as Murray also failed to throw a TD pass for the third time in five games. He did spread the ball around well -- eight different Cardinals caught passes in the game -- and could have had a more productive day through the air had players like Christian Kirk (ankle) been in the lineup. Murray will get a chance to show what he can do with his arm in Week 6 at home against a Falcons defense that just got lit up by Deshaun Watson.
