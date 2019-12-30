Murray (arm) exited in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Rams and was replaced by Brett Hundley, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.

Murray completed 22 of 37 passes for 288 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions prior to exiting the game. Assuming he's done for the game, Murray will finish his rookie season with 3,685 passing yards and a 20:12 TD:INT. According to Weinfuss, doctors were checking out Murray's lower right arm after he exited the game.