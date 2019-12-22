Play

Murray suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's game in Seattle, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

In between third-quarter possessions, the Cardinals training staff examined Murray before making a call on his health. If he's unable to return, he'll end the day with 118 yards and one TD on 11-for-18 passing to go with six carries for 40 yards. Veteran Brett Hundley has replaced Murray under center for the Cardinals.

