Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Hurts hamstring Sunday
Murray suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's game in Seattle, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
In between third-quarter possessions, the Cardinals training staff examined Murray before making a call on his health. If he's unable to return, he'll end the day with 118 yards and one TD on 11-for-18 passing to go with six carries for 40 yards. Veteran Brett Hundley has replaced Murray under center for the Cardinals.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Tosses touchdown in win•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Picked three times by Steelers D•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Rough day against Rams•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Available Sunday, as expected•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Set to start Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Late addition to injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.