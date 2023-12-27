Coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that Murray won't practice due to an illness but that he isn't concerned about the quarterback's availability for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Gannon implied that Murray will likely be back on the practice field Thursday, and that there are no real concerns of an extended absence due to the "holiday bug." Murray is coming off a solid performance despite a loss to Chicago, in which he threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns despite not having Marquise Brown (heel) to lean on. He added five carries for 32 yards.