Murray will be without DeAndre Hopkins to start the 2022 season after the NFL handed the wide receiver a six-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, The Athletic reports.

Murray's offseason so far hasn't been without drama, as the quarterback displayed dissatisfaction with the Cardinals and his contract. The team picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal on April 27 and then appeased him by acquiring wide receiver and college teammate Marquise Brown from the Ravens during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Brown was set to join Hopkins at the top of the wide receiver pecking order, but the former now should serve as Murray's No. 1 option for the first six contests of the upcoming campaign. Aside from Brown, Murray will have WR A.J. Green, TE Zach Ertz, RB James Conner, WR Rondale Moore, rookie TE Trey McBride and WR Antoine Wesley to work with once Week 1 arrives. Whether Murray can fare better sans Hopkins this year versus 2021 remains to be seen, but according to ESPN, the signal-caller's completion percentage dropped seven points (72 to 65), while his yards per attempt went down 2.2 YPA (8.8 to 6.6) when the wideout wasn't on the field last season.