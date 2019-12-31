Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Impresses as rookie
Murray concluded his rookie season completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while turning 93 carries into 544 yards and four more TDs in 16 games.
With such a stat line, Murray joined Cam Newton from 2011 as the only rookie signal-callers to surpass 3,500 yards through the air and 500 yards as a rusher. Murray also had eight contests with two or more passing touchdowns, five 300-yard performances and a streak of 211 passes in a row without an interception. The skill positions for the Cardinals may experience a change in 2020, as veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and midseason acquisition Kenyan Drake are unrestricted free agents. However, considering the foundation Murray has laid to kick off his career, he'll be trending up in advance of his sophomore season with coach Kliff Kingsbury at the controls of the offense.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Able to return•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Hurts arm in finale•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Suiting up Week 17•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Seemingly on track to play•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Still viewed as game-time call•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Officially deemed questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Top 10 QB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 quarterback rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...