Murray concluded his rookie season completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while turning 93 carries into 544 yards and four more TDs in 16 games.

With such a stat line, Murray joined Cam Newton from 2011 as the only rookie signal-callers to surpass 3,500 yards through the air and 500 yards as a rusher. Murray also had eight contests with two or more passing touchdowns, five 300-yard performances and a streak of 211 passes in a row without an interception. The skill positions for the Cardinals may experience a change in 2020, as veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and midseason acquisition Kenyan Drake are unrestricted free agents. However, considering the foundation Murray has laid to kick off his career, he'll be trending up in advance of his sophomore season with coach Kliff Kingsbury at the controls of the offense.