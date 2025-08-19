Murray and WR Marvin Harrison have improved their rapport ahead of the 2025 season, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murray and most of the Cardinals' starting offense played the first two possessions of the team's preseason opener against the Chiefs on Aug. 9, and in the midst of completing seven of eight passes for 96 yards and one interception, he connected with Harrison once for 15 yards among his two targets. During this past Saturday's exhibition loss at Denver, Murray and the No. 1s didn't suit up, but it followed a joint practice last Thursday in which the QB and Harrison hooked up on a handful of passes versus a tough Broncos defense. Arizona didn't make any notable additions to its skill-position group this offseason, so in addition to Harrison, Murray again will have TE Trey McBride, WR Michael Wilson and RBs James Conner and Trey Benson as his top options in 2025.