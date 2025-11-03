default-cbs-image
Murray (foot) isn't expected to play Monday at Dallas, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Murray thus is slated to miss a third consecutive game due to a mid-foot sprain, but how the Cardinals officially list him -- either the emergency third quarterback or inactive outright -- remains to be seen. In any case, Jacoby Brissett is poised to start in place of Murray for a third time this season.

