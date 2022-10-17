Murray completed 23 of 37 passes for 222 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Seahawks. He added 10 rushes for 100 yards.

The Seahawks have been a favorable matchup for opposing quarterbacks this season, but Murray failed to take advantage. He averaged only 6.0 yards per attempt, though he did manage four completions of more than 20 yards -- his highest mark in any game this season. Most encouraging was Murray's aggressiveness on the ground, as he tallied a season-high 100 rushing yards. If Murray continues to be aggressive with his legs, he could begin to produce more as expected prior to the season as he and the Cardinals will welcome back DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) in Week 7.