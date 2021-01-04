Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Murray (ankle) is still limping but won't require offseason surgery, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Arizona Republic reports.

Murray managed to retake the field despite injuring his ankle during Sunday's 18-7 loss to the Rams, but he was clearly still hobbled upon returning in the fourth quarter. That the second-year pro won't require surgery should bode well for his chances of making a full recovery in time for Arizona's offseason program. The 23-year-old emerged as a bonafide fantasy superstar this season, in no small part due to the 819 rushing yards and 11 scores he accumulated on the ground. Murray also took a step forward as a passer, racking up 3,971 yards through the air and a 26:12 TD:INT across 16 contests.