Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that he's "hopeful" Murray (lower leg) will "be in position to play" against the Rams in Week 17, Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Kingsbury didn't provide more specifics of Murray's injury, per Zimmerman, other than calling it a lower leg issue. The second-year pro suffered the injury on the final drive of Saturday's 20-12 loss to the 49ers, and while it initially appeared worrisome, it now looks like he's avoided a severe issue. Arizona requires a win over the Rams on Sunday for any chance of getting into the playoffs, so Murray will no doubt do his best to suit up. Of course, if he's not at full health it could impede his vaunted scrambling abilities.