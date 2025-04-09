Murray said Wednesday during an interview with PHNX Sports that he feels as though the season-ending knee injury he sustained in 2023 "never happened" and that he's "open to running more next year," Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Murray said that his knee injury lingered at times during the 2024 season, but that with another healthy offseason under his belt, he doesn't anticipate being hampered at all moving forward. "I do feel like I have to run more next year," Murray said, comparing his dual-threat capabilities at full health to those of Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. The 27-year-old had a career-low 4.6 rushing attempts per game in 2024, though he was efficient on the ground, scoring five times and averaging a career-best 7.1 YPC. If Murray is indeed comfortable rushing more next season, and potentially able to develop improved chemistry with 2024 first-round pick Marvin Harrison, Arizona's offense will be primed to take a step forward next season.