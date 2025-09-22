Murray completed 22 of 35 pass attempts for 159 yards and a touchdown while rushing six times for 37 yards in Sunday's 16-15 loss to the 49ers.

Murray lacked explosiveness Sunday, generating just one play of 20 or more yards (a 32-yard pass to Marvin Harrison) in the narrow division loss. The 28-year-old has done a good job protecting the football this season, with last week's interception accounting for his only turnover through three starts. Murray's modest passing and rushing totals have built a high floor for his fantasy value heading into Thursday's tilt against the Seahawks.