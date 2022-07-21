Murray has signed a five-year contract extension with the Cardinals.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft -- who was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract -- is getting a five-year, $230.5 million deal that includes $160 million guaranteed. With that, the 24-year-old quarterback is under contract with Arizona through the 2028 season.

