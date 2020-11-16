Murray completed 22 of 32 passes for 245 yards and one touchdown with one interception, and carried the ball 11 times for 61 yards and two more TDs, in Sunday's 32-30 win over the Bills.

The one touchdown pass immediately went down as one of the greatest plays in Cardinals history -- on the final play of the game, Murray avoided pressure and heaved a 43-yard hail mary into the end zone that DeAndre Hopkins came down with despite triple coverage. The second-year QB already has 10 rushing touchdowns through nine games in addition to his impressive numbers through the air, and Murray figures to pad his totals further in Week 11 against a porous Seahawks defense.