Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Late addition to injury report
Murray was added to the Friday injury report with a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Mike Jurecki of the Cardinals' official site report.
Murray's ability to maintain full practice participation Friday suggests the injury isn't too serious, but the timing nonetheless creates some concern. A 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff is suboptimal for fantasy managers, limiting the available alternatives if Murray does end up as a game-time decision. Brett Hundley is the backup quarterback in Arizona.
