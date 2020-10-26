Murray completed 34 of 48 pass attempts for 360 yards, three touchdowns and an interception while adding 14 carries for 67 yards and another touchdown in Sunday's 37-34 overtime win over Seattle.

Murray put the team on his back in a crucial NFC West showdown and outdueled early MVP candidate Russell Wilson on a national stage. The 2019 first-overall pick continues to make strides as a passer following a promising rookie campaign, posting a 66.9 completion percentage, 2,207 passing yards and a 13:7 TD:INT ratio. But what really sets Murray apart as a fantasy signal-caller has been his prowess with his legs. The 23-year-old has taken over the title as the league's top rushing quarterback from 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson, leading all quarterbacks with 71 rush attempts, 437 yards and seven rushing touchdowns through seven games. Fantasy owners will have to find a one-game replacement for Murray as the Cardinals are on a bye, but the dual-threat quarterback will be back in action against the Dolphins in Week 9.