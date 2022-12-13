Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Murray's left knee injury "doesn't look good" following Monday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Kingsbury added that he'd never seen Murray in as bad of shape as he was after Monday's loss, according to Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com. Kingsbury did not provide additional details about the status of Murray's knee other than saying that the team would "know more in the morning," per Urban. The star quarterback is already scheduled to undergo an MRI, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, though it appears this examination will likely confirm a season-ending injury for Murray. Even if the worst-possible outcome is avoided, the Cardinals may take a precautious approach after falling to 4-9 on the season, effectively eliminating the team from the 2022 playoffs. If so, expect veteran Colt McCoy to take over under center for the final four games of the regular season.