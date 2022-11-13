Murray (hamstring), officially listed as questionable, is not expected to play Sunday against the Rams, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Fowler's report cites a team source that "expressed skepticism" that Murray would play based on the progress he's made in his recovery. However, his official status will remain undecided until pre-game warmups. As could be expected based on the nature of his injury, Murray's status will come down to how well he can move, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. If he is unable to suit up, Colt McCoy would take over as the starting quarterback.