Murray (illness) is in line to play in Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Murray dealt with an illness during the entirety of Week 17 prep, capping him to one limited session Friday before the Cardinals deemed him questionable to play this weekend. His status will be clarified about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, and assuming he avoids being inactive, he'll continue to lead Arizona's offense. After his top wide receiver Marquise Brown (heel) was placed on IR on Friday, Murray's primary pass catchers will be TE Trey McBride and WRs Michael Wilson, Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch.