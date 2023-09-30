Murray (knee) is not expected to return off the PUP list next week when eligible and is still considered "weeks away from playing," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This isn't that much of a surprise given head coach Jonathan Gannon in his comments earlier this week didn't seem too confident Murray would come off the PUP list relatively soon, but this is the first time there's been specific language suggesting the 26-year-old wouldn't be returning anytime soon. While the Cardinals organization has yet to specify a timeframe, it's been assumed that the Pro Bowler could be back by midseason. Expect more information to emerge once Murray is officially eligible to participate in practice.