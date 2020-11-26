Murray (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murray toughed out an AC joint injury in his right throwing shoulder during last Thursday's loss at Seattle, but he still managed 269 yards and two touchdowns through the air. On the ground, though, he recorded season lows with five carries for 15 yards. With back-to-back capped practices to begin Week 12 prep, he doesn't seem to be in danger of missing Sunday's game at New England. Friday's injury report could clarify his status.

