Murray (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Murray toughed out an AC joint injury in his right throwing shoulder during last Thursday's loss at Seattle, but he still managed 269 yards and two touchdowns through the air. On the ground, though, he recorded season lows with five carries for 15 yards. With back-to-back capped practices to begin Week 12 prep, he doesn't seem to be in danger of missing Sunday's game at New England. Friday's injury report could clarify his status.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Works out on side at practice•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Not too worried about shoulder•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Productive fantasy effort in loss•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Last-minute heroics against Bills•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Accounts for four TDs in loss•