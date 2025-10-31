Murray (toe) was a limited practice participant Friday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Thursday that he was preparing Murray to start Monday's game at Dallas, but beat writers saw Jacoby Brissett take most of the first-team reps both Thursday and Friday during the media-access portion of practice It's possible that changed once practice was closed off to reporters, but all we know for sure is that the Cardinals limited Murray's workload again. He was also a limited practice participant throughout Week 7, getting a 'questionable' designation on the final injury report before being declared inactive on gameday. It's unclear at this point if a Week 8 bye allowed Murray to make enough progress for a Week 9 return -- and the situation is all the more challenging for fantasy with Arizona playing on Monday.