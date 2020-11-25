Murray (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The Cardinals are managing Murray's practice reps due to an AC joint injury in his right shoulder sustained during last Thursday's loss to the Seahawks, but the team hasn't yet offered any hints that the second-year quarterback is in any real danger of missing time. As long as Murray is able to continue practicing in at least a limited capacity, he should have a good shot at suiting up against the Patriots on Sunday. Given Murray's dangerous scrambling abilities, though, it could pose a significant issue for Arizona's scheme if he has to try and avoid taking many hits to his shoulder.
