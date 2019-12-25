Play

Arizona lists Murray (hamstring) as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Due to the holiday, the Cardinals held their first Week 17 practice Tuesday, with Murray only taking part in individual drills that day. As such, Murray's limited listing on the team's initial practice report comes as little surprise, but the quarterback still has two more days to increase his activity level. Despite little being on the line for Arizona in Sunday's season finale against the Rams, coach Kliff Kingsbury has said that Murray will start the contest if the hamstring isn't an issue for the rookie.

