Murray (hamstring) was listed as a full participant at Wednesday's walk-through practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

All signs are pointing toward Murray putting an end to a two-game absence Sunday against the Chargers. First, head coach Kliff Kingsbury met with the media Wednesday, telling Urban that Murray is "definitely trending in the right direction." Murray was asked about his availability for Week 12 a short time later, relaying to Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com that he believes he'll play this weekend. With the release of Arizona's first injury report of the week and his subsequent listing as a full participant, Murray seem poised to be back under center for the Cardinals, replacing Colt McCoy.