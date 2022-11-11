Murray (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

This was the inevitable designation once Kliff Kingsbury referred to the quarterback as a game-time decision in his Friday meeting with reporters. Murray was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday, so his mobility may be limited even if he suits up. The Rams and Cardinals are schedule for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, with Colt McCoy next up at QB if Murray is named on the inactive list 90 minutes before game time.