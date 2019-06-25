Murray impressed his Cardinals teammates during the offseason program, ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss reports.

Starting right guard Justin Pugh said Murray lives up to the hype, and left guard J.R. Sweezy -- formerly of the Seahawks -- said he sees "hundreds of similarities" between the rookie and Russell Wilson. Running back David Johnson also jumped on the hype train, noting that Murray is faster, quicker and more accurate than he'd expected. With no competition for the starting job, the No. 1 overall pick will dominate first-team reps throughout training camp and preseason as he gears up for a Week 1 start against the Lions. His supporting cast at the skill positions appears promising, while the offensive line relies on a tenuous mix of players that have struggled to stay healthy, including Pugh, LT D.J. Humphries, RT Marcus Gilbert, C A.Q. Shipley and G Max Garcia. New coach Kliff Kingsbury will install an offense that relies heavily on quick passes, potentially mitigating the impact of any deficiencies in pass blocking. Murray didn't have any trouble with batted passes at Oklahoma, but it's possible the scheme creates some issues in that regard for a 5-foot-10 quarterback facing larger, savvier defenders in the NFL.