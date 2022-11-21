Murray (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 49ers in Mexico City, appears unlikely to be available to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After sitting out last week's win over the Rams with the hamstring injury, Murray took part in practices Thursday through Saturday, though merely as a limited participant. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray was likely trending toward a game-time call Monday, but as the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff approaches, the quarterback doesn't look as though he's made enough progress in his recovery to be available. Colt McCoy is thus trending toward another start, with Trace McSorley likely to step in as his backup. Official word on Murray's status will come when Arizona releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff.