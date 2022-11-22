Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that Murray has made "quite a bit" of progress with his hamstring injury, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Murray has missed back-to-back games, and even though he was listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the 49ers, he apparently wasn't considered a real option to suit up, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. Kingsbury indicated the Cardinals want Murray to be "full throttle" before clearing him to return. The team plays Sunday versus the Chargers, which is followed by a Week 13 bye, so if Murray ends up sitting out this weekend, he won't have a chance to play again until Monday, Dec. 12 against the Patriots at the earliest, leaving backup Colt McCoy under center for another start.