Murray completed 13 of 23 passes for 145 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Steelers. He added nine rushes for 20 yards.

The game took place in very rainy conditions and was unusually delayed twice as a result. Given that the Cardinals were also playing from ahead for much of the game, it comes as little surprise that Murray wasn't asked to carry the team to victory. Even so, he did what was required by not turning the ball over for the second consecutive contest while also managing his sixth total touchdown of the season on a five-yard completion to Trey McBride just before halftime. Following Arizona's Week 14 bye, Murray will face a stiff test against the 49ers' defense.