Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that he'll make a decision on the Cardinals' starting quarterback between Murray (hamstring) and Colt McCoy (knee) for Monday's game against the 49ers later this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kingsbury has already termed Murray as day-to-day, and the coach also relayed Monday that McCoy is tending to a minor knee issue. With the health of both quarterbacks up in the air, the statuses of both at practices Thursday through Saturday could be telling for who among the two will get the nod for Arizona in Week 11. McCoy filled in for an absent Murray this past Sunday at the Rams, leading the Cards to a much-needed fourth win of the season. Still, when both players are 100 percent, Murray is the clear-cut option to direct the offense.