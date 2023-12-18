Murray completed 26 of 39 pass attempts for 211 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while adding 49 rushing yards on six attempts in Sunday's 45-29 loss to the 49ers.

Murray missed a brief period of action early in the contest after taking an elbow to the midsection, but he was cleared to return shortly thereafter, according to Cardinals' beat reporter Darren Urban. The results on the field were mixed for Arizona's starting QB, as he helped his team to an early lead over the favored 49ers before throwing a pick-six towards the end of the first quarter that shifted momentum back to the road team. In positive news, Murray's injury had nothing to do with the surgically-repaired knee that cost him the first nine games of the season. Given that fact -- in addition his speedy return Sunday -- we can expect Murray to be available for next Sunday's matchup against the Bears.