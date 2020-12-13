Murray completed 24 of 35 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-7 win over the Giants. He added 47 yards on 13 rushing attempts.

Arizona's offense has struggled near the goal line recently, and those issues continued in this game, as Murray capped the team's opening drive with a fourth-down incompletion from New York's one-yard line. He finally guided the offense across the goal line on Arizona's fourth red-zone possession of the first half, finding Dan Arnold in the back of the end zone with a rainbow from seven yards out. New York's defense did a good job of limiting Murray's running lanes, but it was still encouraging to see him come within one rushing attempt of his season high after logging only five in each of the previous three games. The dual-threat quarterback has a 23:10 TD:INT to go with 10 rushing scores heading into a Week 15 home date with the Eagles.