Coach Jonathan Gannon announced Wednesday that the Cardinals are placing Murray (foot) on injured reserve, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

One day removed from Gannon naming Jacoby Brissett as Arizona's starting QB for Week 10, Murray now will be sidelined for the rest of November due to the mid-foot sprain that has kept him out since he suffered it Week 5. Brissett will continue to lead the offense for the foreseeable future, while Gannon told Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com that Murray has a chance to return this season. Murray's first opportunity to do so will be Sunday, Dec. 7 against the Rams.