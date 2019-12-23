Cardinals' Kyler Murray: MRI yields promising results
The MRI that Murray underwent Monday on his right hamstring injury revealed only a minor strain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Fortunately for Murray, he avoided a significant injury after exiting in the third quarter of Sunday's 27-13 win over the Seahawks, but the Cardinals still intend to take a wait-and-see approach with the signal-caller in advance of their Dec. 29 season finale versus the Rams. Coach Kliff Kingsbury noted earlier Monday that Murray will play Week 17 if healthy enough to do so, so the rookie's participation in practices Wednesday through Friday bears a close eye. Brett Hundley is the next man up on the depth chart if the Cardinals elect to hold Murray out against Los Angeles.
