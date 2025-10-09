Murray (foot) didn't practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murray hasn't practiced so far this week due to the foot injury that forced him out for three snaps during this past Sunday's 22-21 loss to the Titans. He thus has one more opportunity to mix into drills Friday before Arizona potentially makes a ruling on his status for Week 6 action. If Murray sits out Sunday's game at Indianapolis, veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett is waiting in the wings to lead the Cardinals offense.