Murray completed 23 of 34 passes for 170 yards and an interception while adding five carries for 31 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Patriots.

Murray had a would-be touchdown to KeeSean Johnson just before halftime ruled short on replay, and the Cardinals ended up going without points on the drive after another tough spot went against them on the next play. Tipped passes have been a problem recently for the diminutive quarterback, and he was intercepted on such a play in the third quarter, leading to New England's go-ahead touchdown on the ensuing possession. Murray was held to fewer than 200 passing yards for the third time this season, and this is the first time he failed to find the end zone. Bouncing back from this season-worst performance won't be easy with the stingy Rams defense coming to town in Week 13.