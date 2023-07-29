Murray said Saturday that he will take a day-by-day approach to his return from knee surgery and that he "wouldn't want to go out and hurt the team or myself" during training camp, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murray is still recovering from a right ACL tear suffered Dec. 12, and he previously stated July 12 that his goal was to be ready to play in time for Week 1. However, his response to reporters Saturday heavily indicates that he will be rather cautious when it comes to his participation in training camp, which could make it difficult to gauge when he'll be ready to suit up again until sometime closer to the start of the regular season. The 25-year-old is eligible to practice and play in the preseason at any point after being placed on the active/PUP. In case Murray's recovery does extend beyond the start of the regular season, it could be worth monitoring how the Cardinals split practice reps and playing time between backup quarterbacks Colt McCoy, Clayton Tune, David Blough and Jeff Driskel this preseason.