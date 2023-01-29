Murray, who suffered a torn ACL and meniscus this past December, is not expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

At this stage, a precise timetable for the QB's return to action remains unclear, but Rapoport relays that it's his understanding Murray "is not going to rush, so do not be surprised if we don't see him to start the season or maybe even by the midway point. This injury has to heal perfectly." Either way, once he re-takes the field, Murray will be working under a new (yet to be determined) head coach, with Kliff Kingsbury having been let go by the Cardinals earlier this month. Meanwhile, veteran signal-caller Colt McCoy is under contract with the team through 2023, but it's possible that Arizona could add another quarterback to the mix this offseason, given Murray's situation.